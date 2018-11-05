When I was a kid, I was ready for lava.
I would leap from chair to table, rescuing my home from its ashen fate in the heated unstoppable ooze. It was a game, I suppose, but to me, it was preparation.
When I was a kid, I was afraid of the substances that could kill you in an instant. The creatures that could snap away the whole of your life in a flash.
Lava. Poison. Quicksand. Kaijus.
Things that took away your chance at survival.
I didn’t know enough to know I should be afraid of survival, too.
I didn’t know I should be more afraid of mouths that mark you for a lifetime than the jaws that swallow you whole. I didn’t know I should be afraid of the small teeth. The kind that chomp away in tiny pieces, so slowly you almost forget you are losing yourself.
I didn’t know I should be afraid of the poison that does not kill you.
The poison that sits in your belly and churns and churns, and makes a sickness from a healthy mind. The poison that gives you reasons to die.
When I was in prison, the girls used to say that if the city flooded, we would be left in our cells. That it’s happened all over the country. That no one shames a city for leaving its trash out like a sacrifice when the river comes to take. That no one blames a city for letting mother nature weep punishment on those in need of it
When I was in prison, I was ready for flood.
But I wasn’t ready for survival, wasn’t ready to walk out the gates with a belly full of poison and a body covered in bites. I wasn’t ready to walk out with bigger invisible fears than a whole world turned to ash.
I leap from chair to table, warning people that the floor is lava, or maybe flood and something is eating us in small bites and filling us with death, and there are some locks so strong that we forget the people behind them.
I leap from chair to table, warning that the floor is lava, sweating in the heat of it, aching from the work of it, tired, so tired. So tired of this same ‘ol game, so frustrated that it still isn’t a game to me at all.
37 thoughts on “the floor is”
So… What you’re saying is you need a helicopter so you don’t have to jump anymore? To be carried away to somewhere where you can heal your bites and fight off the poison…
You. Are. Loved.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Or maybe a magic carpet… a helicopter sounds very noisy 🙂 ❤
LikeLiked by 7 people
Brilliant!!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
We have good plans. Now we just have to figure out how to make a carpet? There’s probably a YouTube video for that…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ask Emily? Maybe that’s something she could do on her loom?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh that’s right. Carpets are loomed!
LikeLike
I feel you sweet Ra. 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m happy for the empathy, but sorry that you understand. ❤
LikeLike
Yes, leaping from chair to table IS exhausting, especially when you know it is not a game…
How about a lava protective suit allowing you to step safely on the floor, said suit would have healing properties, thus ending the pains of your tiny bites and flushing the poison away from your insides? Just saying’ How I wish it could be done…(((hugs)))
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’ve always said I’d take a superpowered suit over a super power! 😀 Thank you for reading, Anyes.
LikeLike
Or a lava-safe raft that has all you need in it to survive? Then, if the lava gets higher, it just carries you faster away?
LikeLiked by 3 people
😀 Lava-safe rafts! That’s genius.
LikeLike
My heart goes out to you. Healing for those type of wounds is available at grieftograce.org – I just made such a retreat with a wonderful group of women and their relief was sooo visible in their smiling faces when we parted afterwards.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thank you for the resource, and your work. ❤
LikeLike
❤
LikeLiked by 2 people
🙂 Thank you for reading
LikeLike
I really like the expressive tones in your words. Nice.Glad you didn’t swallow the poison of life.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thank you for reading! 🙂
LikeLike
❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
This was beautiful! Thanks for sharing! ❤
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thank you for reading!
LikeLike
That which does not make us stronger kills us.
LikeLiked by 3 people
True enough 🙂
LikeLike
At least you didn’t swallow the poison.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you for reading 🙂
LikeLike
Wow. This was biting. I hope someday you can work the poison out and be free of it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you, I appreciate you!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow wow
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Loved reading this
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you! 🙂
LikeLike
Reblogged this on Sullie's Alter Ego.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Beautifully put
LikeLiked by 2 people
💕💕💕
LikeLike
Nicely scribbled. Well done
LikeLiked by 1 person