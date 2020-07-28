august shenanigans

by rarasaur
Filed under:

I made a blog bingo board for August. My goal is to get four in a row. I left it open so that I could post a recipe, or a poem about a recipe, or a story that uses the word recipe, or a metaphorical recipe– depending on how much I want to stretch.

If anyone wants to join #BlogBingo, you’re welcome! The only rule is that each post only gets to be one space on the board. (No poems about recipes and sounds for 3, ha!)


I can figure out some kind of prize. A badge for a 4 in a row. A real life mailed prize for a black out.

Cheers!
Ra

9 Comments

  2. What a great idea! I have a lot on this August as I ‘must’ finish off my If I could only tell you ‘Just One Thing’ – (only 34 more to go). I wonder how many might work within the August BlogBingo. 😄

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

    1. 😂 nah, a list that references a poem could be for the poem box. One list could be for the list box. A round up could be a list. Endless possibilities 🙂🌸

      Like

      Reply

Rawr?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s