august shenanigans

I made a blog bingo board for August. My goal is to get four in a row. I left it open so that I could post a recipe, or a poem about a recipe, or a story that uses the word recipe, or a metaphorical recipe– depending on how much I want to stretch.
If anyone wants to join #BlogBingo, you’re welcome! The only rule is that each post only gets to be one space on the board. (No poems about recipes and sounds for 3, ha!)
I can figure out some kind of prize. A badge for a 4 in a row. A real life mailed prize for a black out.
Cheers!
Ra
That is such a cool idea.
Thanks! I’m hoping it motivates me to write without feeling stifling 🙂🙏🏽
Indeed! I want to try this too 😀
What a great idea! I have a lot on this August as I ‘must’ finish off my If I could only tell you ‘Just One Thing’ – (only 34 more to go). I wonder how many might work within the August BlogBingo. 😄
Ooh a double challenge sounds like an awesome way to get some markers on the board. 🙂 good luck! 🍀
You mean you want recipe post.
No I was just using that square as an example. 🙂 I mean people should feel comfortable interpreting the prompts however they’d like. 🙂
Hmmm. Looks like I’d be hitting the same box every time.
😂 nah, a list that references a poem could be for the poem box. One list could be for the list box. A round up could be a list. Endless possibilities 🙂🌸
