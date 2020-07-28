august shenanigans

I made a blog bingo board for August. My goal is to get four in a row. I left it open so that I could post a recipe, or a poem about a recipe, or a story that uses the word recipe, or a metaphorical recipe– depending on how much I want to stretch.

If anyone wants to join #BlogBingo, you’re welcome! The only rule is that each post only gets to be one space on the board. (No poems about recipes and sounds for 3, ha!)



I can figure out some kind of prize. A badge for a 4 in a row. A real life mailed prize for a black out.

Cheers!

Ra