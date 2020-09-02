podcast: forgiveness, etc

Hi best beloveds,
This is just a quick note to let you know you can listen to me chat with Britt about forgiveness, blogging, prison, and life. (Search for “Love Your Enthusiasm on Google, Apple, or Spotify. Or click the image above to be taken to the site.) If you have time to listen, I’d love to know what you think.
Are you a fan of podcasts? I’m just getting into them, so let me know if there’s something wonderful you recommend.
Wishing you a gentle day,
Ra
Where do I get the podcast?
You can click the image to go to the site: LoveYourEnthusiasm.com , or search for Love Your Enthusiasm on Apple, Google, or Spotify 🙂
I’ve been a big fan of podcasts for quite some time. I listen to them during the night when I wake up rather than listening to my mind. I have an eclectic range of interests, I am a massive fan of Hidden Brain by Shankar Vedantam NPR …
Hidden Brain sounds great– just my style. It’s a good idea to wake up to them in the middle of the night instead of just being restless, too. 🙂 Thank you!
I want to make but, I think they are time confusing.
They really are. 🙂 But I hear good things about the experience! Thanks for popping by to read.
I realized something while I was listening to your conversation with Britt that explains a lot of my anxiety and fear. You talked about your time in prison, and Britt talked about her time in jail and how she thought that she was going to be imprisoned, and it made me think of when was arrested without warning and then immediately hospitalized when I was a teenager. My mother brought me down to the police station because I thought that the detective was helping me, but he arrested me instead. I was then brought to the back of the police station and spent a very short amount of time in their holding cell (just a cage with a metal stool) in their processing room and then fingerprinted and photographed. The police then made the decision that I should be hospitalized for my mental health and my parents allowed it. I was taken straight from the police station in my small little town to one of the hospitals in a nearby city in the back of an ambulance. My parents waited with me most of the night, there was a mixup and at one point I probably could have just gone home because the system thought I had already been seen and released, but my Dad told them that I hadn’t been seen yet and we taken back to the psychiatric wing of the hospital. This was not as nice as the other part. Eventually, my parents needed to go home to my younger siblings and I was left alone in this scary place still waiting to speak to a doctor. I was basically left in the hospitals version of a drunk tank. They had me lie down in a hospital bed in a little cubicle with a curtain at the end and there was someone screaming obscenities in the cubicle next to mine. I still hadn’t seen a doctor and I was beginning to feel like a huge mistake had been made. I tried to talk to the nurse on duty (who was hidden behind glass) about the screaming person and how I really didn’t think I belonged here and they seemed bored and told me to go back to bed. I was terrified because I didn’t know if this horrible place was my final destination or how long I was going to be stuck there. I eventually spoke to someone, and they called another ambulance for transport to the children’s psychiatric hospital and I arrived there sometime during the middle of the night. Someone watched me from the doorway as I tried to sleep on this rubber bed without sheets or blankets and then I was woken up a few hours later to talk to yet another doctor in a haze. I was hospitalized for about a week… Possibly 2. It seemed like longer, time starts to lose meaning in that sort of setting.
This connects to my many misdiagnoses, and many medications before finally realizing I’m autistic late last year, but that’s not the point of this comment…
The point of this (extremely long) comment is that I learned what it felt like to have my life and everything familiar and comfortable suddenly ripped away from me. I never truly thought about in terms of imprisonment, but it was a form of imprisonment. I think that I have lived my life in constant fear of having everything taken from me again, and that’s part of why having to move all the way across the country and start my life completely over again over 2 and half years ago has been so incredibly hard for me to handle.
Anyway, I just wanted to say that I really appreciate that you did the podcast and that I connected with your words in a way I didn’t expect to. I love you, Ra.💚
I’m so glad you connected with the words, but I am sorry they brought up bad memories. I know it can be good to sift through those types of things, but it’s hard too– sending much love and light. And yes, it’s definitely imprisonment– institutionalization is more rampant than we realize here. I’m sorry you went through that, and I think you are very brave for facing the new changes in your life. I love you too!
Thank you, Ra! I loved our conversation on Love Your Enthusiasm so much. Everyone who wants to listen, here is the link to the show notes/episode page where you can listen there or find links to Apple, Spotify, or Google. You’ll also find Love Your Enthusiasm on other channels, like Stitcher and TuneIn. https://loveyourenthusiasm.com/the-beautiful-practice-of-forgiveness-ra-avis/
Thanks for making the space for such things. I’m looking forward to going back and listening to all the other episodes instead of just the one or two I caught before. 🙂 ❤
