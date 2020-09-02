podcast: forgiveness, etc

Hi best beloveds,

This is just a quick note to let you know you can listen to me chat with Britt about forgiveness, blogging, prison, and life. (Search for “Love Your Enthusiasm on Google, Apple, or Spotify. Or click the image above to be taken to the site.) If you have time to listen, I’d love to know what you think.

Are you a fan of podcasts? I’m just getting into them, so let me know if there’s something wonderful you recommend.

Wishing you a gentle day,

Ra