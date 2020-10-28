a bit of help

A billion years ago, I used to do polls quite often here at Rarasaur blog. It helped shape a direction when I was feeling multi-directional. I’m hoping more than five people will participate in this one, so I can get a micro-idea in the here and now, too. I’ve been very sleep-deprived lately, and sometimes-sad lately (likely because of the lack of sleep combined with the aching heart of the world), and we’re headed into NanoPoblano2020, so when I say this is a tangible thing you can do to actually help me, I mean it. And I appreciate you for it, endlessly.

❤ Ra

P.S. I’ve noticed a not-insignificant influx of readers from Google Classrooms, too– so hello, student friends and teacher friends. I have a form at the bottom just for you, and other learners who visit here.

For those who have come to this space from a classroom environment, or teachers that use my work to help (explain prisons? I would think), or those who have taken my stories as an opportunity to learn about things. How can I help with that? Consider this a suggestion box. Drop anything in.