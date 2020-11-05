I want to be the first to know what I want to say, but it doesn’t always work out that way.
The words I knead in my mind still need shaping today, still need baking today. I proof them on the countertop because it feels like everyone is standing so close together that it has warmed the air. You never really need the scarf when you go Christmas caroling. You never really need the beanie in the protest march. I waited to watch my words rise to me. It is crowded today. In the world, in my mind.
Leftover dough is sticky on my hands. I like that I know it.
I can tell from a pinch if it’s destined to be a sweet thing or a shaped thing or a sharp bite of fire.
I press my fingerprint into the side.
It pushes back.
I smile at the resistance, at the way it takes its time.
The fire is warm and happy to wait.
I pray this small thing feeds us.
Follow myself & the Peppers in the reader at https://wordpress.com/tag/nanopoblano2020.
Day 5 of 30
19 thoughts on “halfbaked snacks”
Your words are the perfect kind of sticky. They cling to my heart every time I read them. 💕
LikeLiked by 5 people
So kind. Thank you, Anyes. 🙂
LikeLike
Loved the way you knead the dough and the words.. 👍😊
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thank you! 🙂
LikeLike
I love this ‘The words I knead in my mind still need shaping today’. It’s always how I feel when I think about something I want to write…..but then when I sit at the computer…….they disappear.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yes! It’s like they’re there, just… not ready yet 🙂 But time is good for most things, probably words too. Maybe it’s good to let them rest in our minds for a bit. 🙂
LikeLiked by 3 people
—It is crowded today. In the world, in my mind.— Me too! I hope we both find the space we need for perspective ♥️ Wishing you peace of mind and heart 🌹
LikeLiked by 2 people
*hugs* Yes! BillFriday.com just wrote about finding the quiet at his blog so maybe it’s going around, 🙂 Here’s hoping we find it. ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
I often know what words others need when they struggle to find the right words. I think someone in middle school thought I was psychic because I’d be half listening and but in with the correct word when they’d misspeak like they were reading from a teleprompter or something and I was the only other person seeing it.
ECHO ECHO
LikeLiked by 3 people
I could use that superpower since the strokes! I make less and less of those errors lately but palm tree/ pine cone/ pineapple are all the same word in my brain.
It’s very very good to see you here, friend. *hugs*
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m glad to be a welcome sight
*hugs*
ECHO ECHO
LikeLiked by 1 person
I pray this small thing feeds us, too 💗
LikeLiked by 2 people
*hugs* ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
Over the past four years, I’ve learned to love cooking, so this …
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yay! I’m glad you found that love. Cooking and writing are so parallel to me — both are ways to make a story. 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
How did you get the dough-kneading video? I can see both of your hands!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I propped it on a counter appliance, which is why the top inch is blurry 😂
LikeLiked by 1 person