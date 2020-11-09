This is my homemade poetry jacket, and the first quote I ever put on it, pulled from i: ghosts, The Unbnd Verses by Kwame Opoku-Duku.
Here’s some pictures of it in the making:
And a picture of me wearing it:
I love the jacket and I love that it’s finally blustery enough outside to wear it again. It doesn’t fit many characters, and I try to only feature living writers, so finding a perfect snippet isn’t always the easiest thing. Do you have any tiny quotes that you love enough to wear?
Day 9 of 30.
3 thoughts on “poet jacket”
Cool jacket! “It is what it is.” That would be on my jacket. 😊
I love that expression. 🙂
