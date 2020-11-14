measures

dave specifically, grief, poetry, 3 Comments

I measure
our distance
in habits
I break.


They ask:

“when?”

I say
long enough
I’ve stopped
hunting zodiac
for fish.

When

they ask
how long,
I say:
so long
I zip
myself up.

I measure 
our distance
in memories
of muscle.

They ask:

“when?”

I say
so recently
our hands
still try
to touch.

When

they ask
how long,
I say:
I spin
the ring
I buried.

I measure
our distance
in bone
and body.
They ask

“when?”

I say
too long.
His body
is ash
without me.

When

they ask
how long,
I say:

A heartbeat.
A heartbreak.


Not long.

3 thoughts on “measures

  1. Pingback: measures – bishat1960 ®

Rawr?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s