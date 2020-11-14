I measure

our distance

in habits

I break.



They ask:

“when?”

I say

long enough

I’ve stopped

hunting zodiac

for fish.

When

they ask

how long,

I say:

so long

I zip

myself up.

I measure

our distance

in memories

of muscle.

They ask:

“when?”

I say

so recently

our hands

still try

to touch.

When

they ask

how long,

I say:

I spin

the ring

I buried.

I measure

our distance

in bone

and body.

They ask

“when?”

I say

too long.

His body

is ash

without me.

When

they ask

how long,

I say:

A heartbeat.

A heartbreak.



Not long.