I spent the morning with doctors and the rest of the day slithering across my hardwood floor like a rhinoceros with a price sticker stuck to her underside, trying to scrape it off by dragging her belly across the floor. Look, ma! No toes.
All of these antics were because standing up makes me want to vomit. Looking at a screen for too long makes me want to vomit. Switching between two focal points makes me want to vomit.
Every so often, I get a window of opportunity where it stops, and I try to take advantage of it. I leap from that window like a– well, to call my leaping bird-like or squirrel-like would be a disservice to the sweet and steady flutters of little land creatures. I leap from the window like a rhinoceros that has decided a window is basically a door if you charge fast enough.
I am currently charging. In my last window, I made salt & vinegar smashed potatoes for the first time ever. I like them, but I miss the rough scrape of vinegar in salt & vinegar potato chips. I don’t know if this is part of artificial flavoring or a step that I just missed. I want my tongue to feel rough and heavy like, well, a rhino’s tongue.
No one ever accused me of not being able to lean into a theme, even though the very idea of leaning makes me want to vomit. I think that means my window is closing, and since rhinos can’t jump, I guess I’ll slowly clamor my way back to the safe warm floor.
The floor that does not move. The floor that does not tilt or shake or scramble into a vortex just beyond my sight.
The floor that holds me steady as I wait for my next opening.
18 thoughts on “let’s go, let’s go, let’s go lay down”
It’s “lie” down, isn’t it?
I am forever getting lie down and lay down mixed up. Despite being more or less fluent in the language, I have no freaking idea which one is actually correct.
I remember it by “Now I lay ME down to sleep”, because Lay is the one that you need an object after, and lie is what you do to yourself.
That said, it’s a rule that ONLY makes sense on the re-reading. I’m positive I never say it right. 🙂
I think so. I think lay is for other things.. Like: ‘I’m going to lie down’ or ‘let’s lie down’ but ‘I’m going to lay the book [down] on the table’ or ‘I can’t walk, please carry me into my room and lay me down on my bed’..
How close are you to getting rid of that sticker?
I woke up feeling all the way better, which is lovely! I started the decline on Diwali and it peaked at rhino-level yesterday, but I woke up bright and shiny. No answers, but at least I have peace. And the ability to stand up. 🙂 Thank you for the lay/lie reminder!
Now there’s something to ponder; I know you can lay your head down – I think – which makes it all the more confusing. Perhaps I’m wrong. Here’s me, constantly mispronouncing things due to saying them how they are written, I’m often having a mini rage against the English language. The latest one is ‘dysfunctional’, which I really want to pronounce – and I have, up until the last few days – with a heavy emphasis on the d-Y-s…when I have been informed it’s more like d-I-s. Having a deaf accent is fun.
Really hope the windows open up for longer soon. Love and virtual hugs. ❤
With ‘lay your head down’, I think you’re in effect doing the laying down to your head, rather than letting your head do something in its own right.. If your head was independent it would lie down ;p
I can’t imagine how frustrating it must be trying to speak English from written words.. It must be one of the hardest languages for that. At a guess, I’d say none of the rules work for more than half of the words you could theoretically use them for 😦
Oh, the fun of the rules! (Makes it all the more fun to break them, when we can, but frustrating when they can’t be broken.)
Indeed! Then there are the literal words adopted as are from other languages, English seems to be peppered with French words and sayings – I used to trip up on en suite…saying it how it was written, which was funny, until I learnt in my early 20s how to pronounce correctly. Most of the time I get by, thanks to 10 years of speech and language therapy as a child, and now with my cochlear implant which does an amazing job for me (thanks, brain) of picking up the details of speech. Those rules, though… (To be fair, most of the time it’s funny, my mini rages are comical!)
I read at much “higher” levels than I talk or write so there are endless words I say wrong when I finally have a need to say them. Bill Friday is always helping out with pronunciations, because it’s really hard to tell just from the word!
I’d say yes, but I am ESL (French being my first language). I might not be the best one to answer this particular question. English is tricky. You master it so well though I am positive you got it right.
Now, if only your world would stop spinning on itself, it would be grand.
You’re correct, it’s “lie” 😀 This is one of those things where I think it’s said so often incorrectly that most people would bandy it about before knowing for sure. 🙂 The world stopped spinning in the early AM! I’m quite happy about it. I love sitting upright, ha!
Sitting upright is good for the soul especially when it’s been a while you couldn’t do it ❤
I’m wondering if your big, beautiful soul is what keeps you steady. It lifts off the screen!
LikeLiked by 2 people
So sweet! 😀 Thank you!
I am so thankful that I stumbled across you, very inadvertently. And that I am now on your email/ blog list. Your writings, thoughts, ideas, observations, ponderings…..your way with words that express you are wonderful.! They speak you and your life in ways that my brain doesn’t work. They leave me with a feeling of knowing you, altho I don’t. You said in one writing that your brain just doesn’t work the way that you want it to, but yet look at what it does do! Thank you for what you give to us. It is so much more than what you realize.
Welcome! I’m grateful to have you here. If you read often enough, you will know me, I’m a bit of a blurt-everything-outter. 🙂 I appreciate your kind words, and your readership! November is an odd month because I post daily, so apologies for the inbox filling. 🙂
This got me thinking.When Bob Dylan said “Lay Lady Lay, Lay across my big brass bed, was this correct? Lie sure doesn’t work here. I wiil forever be confused by this. I hope you are much better today!😊
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think that would be “lie”, as this should be, but luckily English is warm and play-doh-like and it’s not like I don’t make up words regularly anyway. 😀
