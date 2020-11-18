A picture of Ra Avis, holding a book by Richard Scarry called “What do People Do all day?”. She is sitting on the floor with toy dinosaurs around. Over the photo, it says “Meet the Maker”

A bright side to this reshaped world is how so many of my favorite things have made themselves accessible to the online world. At 6:40PM PST on Thursday November 19th, you can listen to that interview I mentioned in my last post. I’m talking with one of the golden hearts behind a shop that has been incredibly welcoming to my published work, t-shirts, and jewelry craft. If you stick around for the whole thing, you’ll get to see other glimpses of the city I talk so much about.

By the way, the last question he asked was : if I could go anywhere in space or time — no limits– where would I go? Since I’m not much of a traveler for travel’s sake, I interpreted it to mean, where could I build my ideal home? Any guesses what my tired-brain said?

Where would you go?

The link to join tomorrow: https://www.facebook.com/events/1652545434907642/

The link to the shop in case you’re trying to shop small this season, or want one of the few signed copies of Sack Nasty left. They ship anywhere! https://madebymillworks.com/

