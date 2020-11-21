buttered

stream of consciousness

I like to grate the frozen butter more than I like to eat the biscuits, more than I like doing most things.

I like the butter most in states of least resistance, when it is content enough to forgo spitting, when it reshapes itself as easily as one would step out of a silken, pale yellow slip. Whish.

I understand the butter most when it hides in the flour, turns itself into a crumble. I like how my fingers recognize it when even my eyes can’t.

I like my biscuits hot from the oven, with tall ungainly layers that give them a lean.

I like to lean back and let the warm heat smoke butter-scented curls into the air, while a small pat fountains blessing just below. I applaud its everything, the air dance, the pour, and the hidden work most.

The hidden work most.

Follow me for more writing ideas, 😂🙈, just kidding. It was getting later and later, and I panicked. Please enjoy my thoughts on butter, thank you and I”m sorry.

buttered

  4. Mmm, butter.

    I love buttered toast, but I never remember to leave the butter out so it’s spreadable. The end result is I usually have one glob of butter on a shredded slice of toast that couldn’t handle the cold butter.

    Tragedy!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

    1. Buttered toast is so good. A classic. You can just leave your butter out all the time and then it stays ready. 🙂 Alternatively, you could grate your butter onto your toast. 🤣 I know you didn’t ask for help problem solving this, I just apparently have many butter thoughts.

      Like

      Reply

