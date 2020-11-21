I like to grate the frozen butter more than I like to eat the biscuits, more than I like doing most things.
I like the butter most in states of least resistance, when it is content enough to forgo spitting, when it reshapes itself as easily as one would step out of a silken, pale yellow slip. Whish.
I understand the butter most when it hides in the flour, turns itself into a crumble. I like how my fingers recognize it when even my eyes can’t.
I like my biscuits hot from the oven, with tall ungainly layers that give them a lean.
I like to lean back and let the warm heat smoke butter-scented curls into the air, while a small pat fountains blessing just below. I applaud its everything, the air dance, the pour, and the hidden work most.
The hidden work most.
Follow me for more writing ideas, 😂🙈, just kidding. It was getting later and later, and I panicked. Please enjoy my thoughts on butter, thank you and I”m sorry.
16 thoughts on “buttered”
Why ever would you apologize about anything having anything to do with butter. One of the best things in life. Ever. And nothing beats a good crumble……except maybe a good Gooey Butter Cake…..
Mmm butter cake. Definitely one of my favorite things, haha 😀
Ah, but have you ever had Gooey Butter Cake? It’s kind of a local thing. Most people outside of The Lou have never heard of it…..but maybe that’s changing….
Just googled it! It looks amazing. I’ve added ingredients to my list since I need to try this pronto! 😀
Oh. My.
(to be clear, that reaction was because I also just googled the gooey butter cake. Noms!)
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gooey_butter_cake
It really is pretty damned special. I have literally made myself sick from eating it and not knowing when (or how) to stop….
I’m so excited I made a squeee sound at the screen. 😀
Just be careful….it’s like funnel cakes at a carnival…a little goes a long way… 😉
It’s a holiday weekend, I’m supposed to eat till I’m questioning all my life choices. 😀
And don’t get in the Monkey Cages right after….
I worked with monkeys before, so that’s a mistake I could never be too hyped on sweets to make. They’re adorable little menaces.
Reading this late at night, got me salivating and thinking of butter…
I am now remembering the buttercream icing covering that Christmas log I baked as a young child. The cake got overcooked. Can you guess who ate ALL of the buttercream icing?
Mmmm buttercream frosting. Sounds like a delightful Christmas 🙂
Mmm, butter.
I love buttered toast, but I never remember to leave the butter out so it’s spreadable. The end result is I usually have one glob of butter on a shredded slice of toast that couldn’t handle the cold butter.
Tragedy!
Buttered toast is so good. A classic. You can just leave your butter out all the time and then it stays ready. 🙂 Alternatively, you could grate your butter onto your toast. 🤣 I know you didn’t ask for help problem solving this, I just apparently have many butter thoughts.
