endangered

writing poetry be like



[a deep theory or metaphor i brought into existence at 3am]. [a mundane everyday task that relates only tangentially to the last phrase]. [rhetorical question questioning the meaning of everything]???? [pretty imagery]. [resolution]. repeat as necessary — naomi | 凌云端 (@naomilingwrites) November 22, 2020

Once there was a panda, and he was attacked by a leopard. A much beloved shepherdess came to his aid, and though he survived, she did not. The pandas came to her funeral with armbands of ash on their all-white fur, but as they sobbed and hugged, and rubbed tears from their eyes, and covered their ears to give themselves peace from the grieving, they marked themselves for all eternity.

They gave Giant Pandas

an origin story of

unwashable

grief,

and then wonder why they do not

fight for life.

Some days

it is the best I can do

to sit upright,

and chew my food,

and

I

have lost

no one

whose ashes

I must

wear on my skin

for every turn

of my iterations.

How many sobbing sunrises

have pandas seen

since their loss?

How many weeping clouds,

and too-full skies,

and painfully-empty pastures?

When they climb so high,

so high,

is it to remember

or forget?

Do you think they remember the last time

anyone even asked?

Thought I’d give this tweet by @naomilingwrites a chance as a prompt. Happy Pepper Day!

