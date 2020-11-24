100 / watching

short form, Leave a comment

When I was little, Mamasaur would cry at commercials. Though it didn’t make a lick of sense to me then, now I flood with tears even during the finale of the Great British Bake Off.

I wonder who was the original template for this inheritance. My mother or hers? Or a mother before? Did she live before television, before radio, before books?

Did she tear-drip at stars? Did her daughter watch and sigh?

Was it the sigh that sealed this to our bloodstream? Or, maybe it was that careful watching?

Aren’t we always magicked when we actually see each other?

Every NanoPoblano, I make at least one attempt at my exactly-100-word posts, and with just a week of November left, I decided today was the day. These take me ages longer than my normal posts. Wordiness comes easier to me. 🙂

24/30

Upside-down Pepper over the words "NanoPoblano2020 - CheerPeppers.com"

Rawr?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s