garden gods

mañana mañana mañana
she singsongs
everything we do is for mañana
he doesn’t know the word,
asks,
is mañana your
deity
she doesn’t know the word,
asks,
is it deity that turns seed to plant

yes he says
then
yes she says,
hands deep in soil.

2 thoughts on "garden gods

