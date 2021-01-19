mañana mañana mañana
she singsongs
everything we do is for mañana
he doesn’t know the word,
asks,
is mañana your
deity
she doesn’t know the word,
asks,
is it deity that turns seed to plant
yes he says
then
yes she says,
hands deep in soil.
frightfully wondrous things happen here.
mañana mañana mañana
she singsongs
everything we do is for mañana
he doesn’t know the word,
asks,
is mañana your
deity
she doesn’t know the word,
asks,
is it deity that turns seed to plant
yes he says
then
yes she says,
hands deep in soil.
2 thoughts on “garden gods”
Thankyou Love this post
Sent from my iPhone
>
LikeLike
Thankyou
Love this poem – it’s simplicity and profoundness echoes through the Always
LikeLike