100 . five directions to me

Climb out of the Pacific Ocean, where fake islands crown a shore, and a dead boat floats bloated in the distance. Walk four blocks away from the waves.

Ask any of my nieces. They’ll open their hands, read their palms, find me in a wrinkle that roots to their heart lines.

Blindfold my mother and tell her I am hungry. Fill her hands with parathas and follow her, follow her.

Tell the moon you’re searching. She knows where all the widows are.

Come back here: this space where I know I can find you.

I would never stray for long.