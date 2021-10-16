A note on Nano 2021

I’ve thought about this a lot, and have come to the conclusion that I just can’t authentically manage NanoPoblano in its 30-days-in-a-row form this year. Last year’s combination-style was also chaotic for me as a host, because it felt like managing two different projects at once.

So I’m separating them.

This year for November, I’ll be doing NanoNanoPoblano: ten days of posting, ten days of reading and commenting, and ten days of blog labor (like sharing and organizing posts). The goal of NanoPoblano was always to marathon through November and remind oneself that you do in fact have something to post every day.

But writing and posting are just two parts of having a blog, and mine needs care in the other ways. I need to do some sorting, some visual clean up, and some reading. I need to dust off every page.

If someone wants to take up NanoPoblano proper this year, I am happy to hand over reins to the Facebook group and website, and make you a logo.

If someone wants to join me in this, let me know how I can best support you. I can add a list of us to my sidebar like normal, and you’re welcome to use the logo below.

xo,

Rara