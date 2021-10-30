journal 10.30

Yesterday now, I got a text that didn’t say much, less characters than fingers on a human hand, but it loosened my shoulders and relaxed my jaw, and I slept. Actually slept for a bit. I’m grateful for technology.

A few hours before, I lost a tooth in a scoop of avocado.

Two years ago, I started November’s NanoPoblano with a post about an avocado. I am grateful for cycles, and blog posts that record them– the reminder that both good and bad things come and go, and one day much later, I read about them and my heart does not break, only bulks.

I’m fine, and I’m nearly certain I’m not a camel,

but it’s probably safer to avoid straw right now.

I’m grateful for therapy.

The dentist says he can get me fixed up, and I’m grateful for him. You don’t really need a full mouthful of teeth but I don’t want my tongue to constantly remind me that I am full of empty spaces.

My pen does that quite enough, thank you very much. I’m quite literally tired of my own voice: the written one, the one that prattles on in my mind, and the one that chatters itself into the air.

This is part of the reason I am doing NanoNanoPoblano this year.

My voice and I have some work with each other to do. Some therapy. Some trust falls.

I’m doing a mini version because I think I finally, finally, after years of having this blog, have some writings that I need to not share. This is part of the trust, part of the fall, part of the autumn. I’m doing a mini version because I would like to visit Mamasaur, and I would like go on my work retreat, and I’d like to just be in both those spaces with no requirement to post at all.

I’m doing a mini version because this place is a mess again, and maybe I can record Oddcasts again now that I’m settled, and maybe I can make a TikTok, and maybe I can make a stamp of the moon or a tiny pie. Maybe.

Yesterday was so long a day, it has cut into this day, and here I am, at 1:15am in the morning, sweeping it back into yesterday.

They say if you sweep when the sky is dark, you invite scary things into your life. It was a superstition I held carefully in my youth,

but I am much much braver now.

I am grateful for that.

.

.

.

And you? Should I add you to my sidebar? Are you Nano’ing in any form this year?