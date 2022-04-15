I like big-headed people,

literally:

those whose heads

don’t fit in default hats.

I like a face

that could be turned

into a statue

by Medusa herself

and still be easily

identifiable.

I like a person who can

stop what they’re doing

and take a two and a half second

time out.

And I like the folks

who notice the dandelions

that sprout under the roses,

the folks who lean in

real close

when I say I have something

tiny

in my hand.

I like people who can

taste a word,

and I like-like people

who can slice one up

and put another inside,

or turn it inside out

and fling it at the stars.

I like a face

that floods

with joy,

a body that carries

new knowledge

with a birdlike skip.

I like a person

who preens.

Who smiles with pride

when they do good

or speak shiny.

A person who

every so often

spins in a circle

like a little top

designed to

mesmerize.



When they see

that it worked,

when they see

that they’ve captured me,

I like when they

hold on.