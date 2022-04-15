I like big-headed people,
literally:
those whose heads
don’t fit in default hats.
I like a face
that could be turned
into a statue
by Medusa herself
and still be easily
identifiable.
I like a person who can
stop what they’re doing
and take a two and a half second
time out.
And I like the folks
who notice the dandelions
that sprout under the roses,
the folks who lean in
real close
when I say I have something
tiny
in my hand.
I like people who can
taste a word,
and I like-like people
who can slice one up
and put another inside,
or turn it inside out
and fling it at the stars.
I like a face
that floods
with joy,
a body that carries
new knowledge
with a birdlike skip.
I like a person
who preens.
Who smiles with pride
when they do good
or speak shiny.
A person who
every so often
spins in a circle
like a little top
designed to
mesmerize.
When they see
that it worked,
when they see
that they’ve captured me,
I like when they
hold on.
❤️
💕
Happy Easter Ra! 🐰
