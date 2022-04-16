In the alleyway the children play,

and today play means screaming,

means catch me if you can.

Time time time, they say,

between the shouts,

so loud

I almost stop doing taxes

because fair is fair,

and someone called time.

I remember the game.

I remember the rules.

I do not remember how it was

to shriek my laughter

through my neighborhood

like the boss of space and time.