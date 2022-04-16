In the alleyway the children play,
and today play means screaming,
means catch me if you can.
Time time time, they say,
between the shouts,
so loud
I almost stop doing taxes
because fair is fair,
and someone called time.
I remember the game.
I remember the rules.
I do not remember how it was
to shriek my laughter
through my neighborhood
like the boss of space and time.
3 thoughts on “saturday”
Happy Easter Ra! 🐰🐰
Neighborhood kids > IRS. This is the way.
😂 “reason for extension: they called time.”
