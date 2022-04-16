poetry

saturday

In the alleyway the children play,
and today play means screaming,
means catch me if you can.

Time time time, they say,
between the shouts,
so loud
I almost stop doing taxes
because fair is fair,
and someone called time.

I remember the game.
I remember the rules.

I do not remember how it was
to shriek my laughter
through my neighborhood
like the boss of space and time.

3 thoughts on "saturday

